Leeds fan rushed to hospital after falling from Stamford Bridge stand during Chelsea FA Cup clash

A Leeds fan has been taken to hospital after reportedly after appearing to fall from the top tier of the stand at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

  • Fan treated by medics at Stamford Bridge
  • Leeds supporter reportedly fell celebrating
  • Has since been rushed to hospital

