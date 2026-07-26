Leandro Paredes makes Lionel Messi ‘last match’ revelation after 2026 World Cup final - with Argentina hoping GOAT will make a U-turn on future plans

Paredes delivered the news that many Argentina fans had long feared while discussing the emotional atmosphere within the camp. The Boca Juniors star spoke shortly after providing a match-winning assist against O'Higgins in the first leg of a Copa Sudamericana knockout playoff.

"It hurts because, as we said throughout the World Cup, we didn't want the last match to arrive," Paredes revealed. "I think he had made a decision that it was his last match for the national team."

Despite the grim revelation, Paredes expressed hope that his former Paris Saint-Germain team-mate might reconsider. "I hope not, I hope he can continue playing," he added. "It will be his decision. Whatever makes him happy will surely make us happy too."