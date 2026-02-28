‘It's the last trophy’ - Leah Williamson admits she is targeting 2027 World Cup glory with Lionesses

Williamson was not part of the 2023 England squad which reached the World Cup final in Australia and she is determined to help her side go one better at next summer’s tournament. The Lionesses captain has been integral to success under Sarina Wiegman, leading her nation to back-to-back European Championship successes both at home and in Switzerland.

After an injury to her anterior cruciate ligament kept her out of the last tournament, the next iteration being hosted in Brazil could be a chance for Williamson to complete her haul of trophies. With England, as well as the two European titles, Williamson led her country to the first ever Finalissima title in 2023.

With Arsenal, Williamson is equally as decorated and has won every trophy there is to win. She was crucial to the Champions League title the Gunners lifted last season and added the inaugural Women’s Champions Cup to her collection at the start of 2026. This added to her already impressive honours list, including one WSL title, two FA Cups and four League Cups.