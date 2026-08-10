Leagues Cup winners and losers: Cavan Sullivan delivers best performance of his young career, Robert Lewandowski shows his class and Kris Valde blows up at Providence Park fans

Finally, the Leagues Cup field is starting to become a little bit clearer. Having 36 teams play in a tournament with two separate leagues can get a little tricky, especially when only eight can qualify for the knockouts - perhaps not enough based on the size of the field (but that's a question for another day).

Either way, there are now some certainties. Two MLS Clubs - Vancouver and Minnesota - are definitively out of the competition. A whopping 10 Liga MX clubs are already done. Going in the final matchday, it's basically all to play for.

Still, some teams have really equipped themselves well so far.

Austin and Charlotte have gotten the job done. Chicago Fire, who have started to get the best out of Robert Lewandowski, have worked themselves into the picture. LAFC have negotiated a tricky schedule. Philadelphia Union are in with a shot. But there are some in danger. Inter Miami, presumptive favorites, could fail to qualify after losing over the weekend. Portland Timbers' momentum might have come grinding to a halt. Piece it all together, and it looks like a compelling final matchday to come.

And ahead of a chaotic few days, GOAL looks at the Winners & Losers of the weekend...







