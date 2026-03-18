Lazio hit by Zaccagni setback: he has a muscle injury and will miss the playoffs with Italy

It’s a tricky injury, as it’s a moderate-grade injury with a recovery time of over a month: he’ll miss the upcoming match against Bologna, the Italy internationals, as well as the games against Parma, Fiorentina and Napoli in April. He will aim to be fit for Lazio’s most important fixture of the season, namely the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Atalanta on 22 April, but that would require a miraculous recovery. Otherwise, he will work towards returning for the match against Udinese on 26 April, which is Matchday 34. It is too early to say the season is over, but Zaccagni will only be back for the very last few games.