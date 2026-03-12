Lazio, Flaminio Stadium: the Services Conference has not yet begun in the municipality. A document is missing

Once the request has been granted and the document verification completed, the Services Conference may begin. From that moment, according to the regulations, there will be a 60-day period during which other parties may submit alternative proposals. This is a remote possibility, given the current state of affairs. After this period, the Conference will publish the final report, with a possible declaration of public interest, and forward the documents to the Capitoline Assembly. In recent days, some sceptical voices have emerged regarding the possibility that everything will actually go as smoothly as Lazio expects. Among these is the opinion of the vice-president of the Order of Architects. In any case, the final decision rests with the institutions. If the go-ahead is given, the agreement between Lotito's company and the Municipality of Rome will then be signed. Subsequently, no earlier than two to three months later, the tender for the works will be launched, which will last approximately 120 days, plus an additional month from the award of the works to the actual start of construction.