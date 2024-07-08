Mason GreenwoodGetty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Lazio boss aims brutal dig at Mason Greenwood as club target player '10 times better' than Man Utd outcast

Mason GreenwoodLazioTransfersManchester United

Lazio president Claudio Lotito aimed a dig at Mason Greenwood as he claimed their primary target is much better than the Manchester United outcast.

  • Lazio president aimed a dig at Greenwood
  • Serie A side no longer interested in the player
  • Winger unlikely to continue at Old Trafford
