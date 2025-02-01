'I'm not a money-grabber' - Lauryn Goodman explains eye-watering child maintenance claims as she reveals Kyle Walker hasn't had any contact with her children for a year & aims dig over lack of Christmas presents
Lauryn Goodman has explained her hefty child maintenance demands of Kyle Walker and revealed the defender has not seen their children for a year.
- Goodman opened up on the 'gold digger' label
- Explained why she demanded money for child welfare
- Walker did not send Christmas presents to her children