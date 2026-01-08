Getty/Goal
'What a t***' - Laura Woods rips disgraced presenter Richard Keys for 'tribute' to Gabby Logan's late father Terry Yorath
Tributes pour in for Yorath
The footballing community paid tribute to Yorath this week after he died following a short illness. The ex-midfielder scored 11 goals in 199 appearances for Leeds, where he won the First Division title in 1974 during a nine-year spell from 1967. He also played 59 times for Wales, 42 as captain, and featured for Coventry City, Tottenham, Bradford City, and more, during his playing career. Following his death, his surviving children, Gabby, Louise, and Jordan hailed him as a "footballing hero".
In a statement, they said: "To most he was a revered footballing hero, but to us he was dad; a quiet, kind and gentle man. Our hearts are broken but we take comfort knowing that he will be reunited with our brother, Daniel (who died at the age of 15)."
Woods calls out Keys
Former Sky Sports host Keys has not had the best relationship with Logan for some time now. And going by his latest social media post, it seems he couldn't resist a slight dig at the BBC presenter.
He wrote on X, "Sad to hear the news of Terry Yorath’s passing. He was a warrior & won fans over wherever he played. He was great for us at Coventry & the reason I got Gabby a job at Sky. I had no idea who she was when we met but I knew her dad. RIP Terry. Your daughter did you proud."
An outraged Woods ripped into Keys for his comments, while paying her respects to Logan's family.
In response to Keys' tweet, Woods wrote: "Sorry…but what a t***. Said with zero surprise."
She added, "Also want to add my respects to the thousands of others who are showing theirs compassionately to a much beloved broadcaster and her family. Sending all my love."
Keys threatens libel action against Logan
In 2022, Keys threatened to take libel action against Logan after she recalled an encounter with the now-beIN SPORTS presenter in her book.
An extract from her memoir, 'The First Half', reads: "Even years after I’d left Sky, it appeared I was still fair game for [Andy] Gray and Keys. I sat a row behind them on a flight to Istanbul for the Champions League Final in 2005, which I was covering for ITV. I was seven months pregnant with twins, and I was huge. I looked like I’d swallowed a space hopper. In full earshot of me – and anyone who might be listening in our business-class cabin – Richard said: ‘So, Andy, what do you think of pregnant women?' I’m afraid I don’t find them very attractive, Richard. In fact, I never slept with my wife when she was pregnant with our kids. ‘So you didn’t have sex, Andy?’ Keys asked. ‘No, I didn’t say that, Richard.’ Then they laughed their heads off at their little ‘comedy’ routine. I was embarrassed, of course, and thought their comments were especially cruel, bearing in mind they both had children and wives of their own. Keys and Gray were dinosaurs, waiting to become extinct."
In response to this, Keys tweeted that Logan had made a number of "wildly inaccurate allegations" in the process of "defaming" his reputation. He added that he had referred this to his lawyers with a view to pursuing "libel action".
'Still time to change it' - More criticism for Keys
Former BBC Sport presenter Dan Walker has also urged Keys to change his tribute to Yorath.
He wrote on X, "Richard, just imagine what it would be like for Gabby, or a member of her family, to read this. I’m hoping you have just worded this badly and it isn’t a dig at a really difficult time. There is still time to change it."
