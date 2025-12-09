Getty
Laura Woods is back! Date set for presenter to make TV return after collapsing during Lionesses coverage
Woods to return after scare
Good wishes were quick to flood in after Woods collapsed on live television and was caught by co-presenters Ian Wright and Anita Asante. ITV promptly cut to an advertising break, with Katie Shanahan taking over hosting duties and telling viewers: "As you may all be aware, Laura Woods fell ill at the start of the programme. We want to reassure you that she's doing OK. We all send her our love."
Woods subsequently offered an update of her own on social media, allaying fears over her health. She posted on Instagram: "Gosh that was a bit weird. Sorry to worry everyone, I'm OK, the wonderful paramedics at Saints have said its probably a virus, just need a bit of rest and hydration. I'm really embarrassed that happened on TV, but a big thank you to my colleagues at ITV who have really looked after me tonight. And to Wright and Neets for catching me and sorry again x."
Blockbuster clash up next for Woods
Woods is now set to return to screens on Wednesday in time for Manchester City's huge Champions League tie with Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, according to The Sun. The popular presenter will front the live coverage for TNT Sports and is set to be joined by pundits Steven Gerrard, Joleon Lescott and Steve McManaman for the crunch fixture in Madrid. Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist are set to provide the commentary as the two European heavyweights clash once again.
Wright and Keane make light of collapse
Wright and fellow pundits Roy Kane, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Jill Scott have been talking about Woods' collapse on The Overlap podcast. The panel said that Woods "would want" them to make light of the incident and proceeded to do exactly that.
The former Arsenal star said: "She’s fine. I got a message from her this morning. It was worrying at the time but she’s fine. People have been really nice about it. I’m glad she’s okay." Scott added: "She said that she thinks she’s got a virus but it must have been horrible for that to happen, on live TV as well.”
Meanwhile, Keane couldn't resist poking fun at the ex-Arsenal man. He joked: "I’m guessing she’s not the first woman to fall into your arms Ian. That’s just your knack. She’s okay and that’s all that matters, that’s the most important thing, obviously. You’ll get a knighthood or an award for that, Wrighty."
Dramatic night expected in Madrid
A dramatic night of action is expected in Madrid as the two teams meet for the fifth straight season in the Champions League. The hosts come into the game fresh from a 2-0 defeat to Celta Vigo in La Liga that also saw two red cards for the Spanish giants. The loss leaves Los Blancos now four points behind Barcelona in the title race and with serious questions being asked of manager Xabi Alonso. Another defeat would pile more pressure on Alonso, and the Real Madrid coach heads into the game after seeing Eder Militao ruled out for several months with a torn hamstring and star striker Kylian Mbappe a doubt for the game due to a leg injury.
