'Told me to f*ck off!' - Laughing Jamie Carragher responds to Nottingham Forest's decision to BAN Gary Neville from Chelsea game as David Beckham joins in row & aims dig at Premier League club
Jamie Carragher and David Beckham have reacted to Gary Neville having been banned from attending Nottingham Forest's final-day clash with Chelsea.
- Forest banned Neville from entering City Ground
- Neville issued statement in response
- Carragher and Beckham have also reacted