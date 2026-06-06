The Last Dance: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo & the veteran stars set to play their final World Cup in 2026

But for a generation of footballers who have been at the forefront of the sport for the best part of two decades, this is the end of the road. A constellation of legends will be bowing out, with 2026 offering one last chance to win the biggest prize in football.

Some may go out as champions, others will fall short, but all of them will leave a huge gap on the international stage that no amount of emerging talent can immediately fill.

GOAL takes a look at some of the veterans for whom 2026 is almost certainly their last World Cup: