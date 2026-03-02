AFP
Lamine Yamal 'treated very unfairly' as Spain boss insists Barcelona star will 'have the right to party' for his hard work
Unfair treatment of Lamine Yamal
The intense media spotlight on Yamal’s off-field celebrations has recently sparked widespread debate, with critics questioning the teenager's fast-paced social life. Observers have closely monitored his activities, raising concerns about whether his downtime aligns with the immense responsibilities he shoulders for both Barcelona and the Spanish national team. This divide has forced a conversation about the extraordinary pressures faced by a young player living under a global microscope. In a recent interview with RNE, Spain manager De la Fuente firmly addressed these criticisms to protect his player.
He expressed his relief that the young star remains happy despite the intense external noise. "I'm celebrating because I know he's had a tough time and has been treated very unfairly. When people start focusing on things like partying, turning 18... It really hurts me that it's always valued whether a footballer has a car or a girlfriend," he said.
The reality of invisible training
To counter the narrative surrounding the young winger's lifestyle, De la Fuente shed light on the grueling daily regimen that the public rarely witnesses. The Spain boss detailed the immense physical and mental toll required to maintain such high-level professional standards, pointing out that Yamal’s discipline is actually unmatched. This relentless background preparation forms the absolute bedrock of his incredible on-field performances.
The manager argued that fulfilling these extreme professional demands naturally earns the teenager the right to enjoy his free time without guilt. He passionately broke down the player's exhausting schedule. "He does all that because he trains for three hours a day, then an hour with a personal trainer, a psychologist, a nutritionist, a rehabilitation specialist, and then there's the 'invisible' training," he added. "And after all that, one day he'll have the right to have a party. But that's the consequence of all the work he puts in, and nobody talks about that. And Lamine has had a hard time because he was treated unfairly, and he's shown strength and maturity to overcome that situation at 18."
World Cup ambitions and squad unity
Beyond defending individual players, De la Fuente also addressed the broader ambitions of the Spanish national team as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup. The manager has successfully cultivated a "family" atmosphere within the camp, building deep personal connections that help stars like Yamal, Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Morata navigate difficult moments. By intentionally blocking out external media noise, the coach maintains a clear, autonomous vision for the team's future.
Having already secured European glory, Spain is widely considered a major favourite for the upcoming global tournament, a status the manager fully embraces. "It is a pride that they say we are capable of winning the World Cup, and we feel capable of winning the World Cup. The range to win is wide: Argentina, Brazil, England, France, Portugal, Senegal, Morocco... And we are among them," he confidently stated.
Managing injuries and future expectations
While confidence is high, the Spanish squad still faces significant hurdles, most notably regarding player fitness and recovery. De la Fuente specifically highlighted the situation of Manchester City midfielder Rodri, explaining that the Ballon d'Or winner's immense passion initially led him to rush his rehabilitation process. The manager emphasised that respecting mandatory recovery timelines is absolutely crucial to ensuring key players are fully fit for the ultimate test.
As for Yamal, the upcoming years will be defined by how well he balances this required professional rigor with his youthful spontaneity. He is expected to act as the creative engine for both Barcelona's resurgence and Spain's quest for a second World Cup star.
