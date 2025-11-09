AFP
Lamine Yamal targeted by 60% of all racist attacks online in Spain as staggering stat reveals awful extent of abuse aimed at Barcelona star
New study highlights extent of awful abuse aimed at Yamal
In a study obtained by Spanish publication El Pais, The Spanish Observatory on Racism and Xenophobia (Oberaxe) has shed light on the sheer scale of the abuse suffered by Barcelona wonderkid Yamal.
According to the report, Oberaxe were able to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to detect 33,438 attacks online in Spain during the 2024-25 La Liga season, with 62 per cent originating from Facebook and 10 per cent from X (formerly Twitter).
The study claims Spain international Yamal received 60 per cent of the abuse, which is twice as much as Real’s Vinicius, who was reportedly targeted with 29 per cent of all attacks.
Real and Barcelona receive majority of all online hate speech
Vinicius’ Real team-mate, Kylian Mbappe, was also the subject of three per cent of all attacks, while Yamal’s Barcelona colleague, Alejandro Balde, received two per cent. Real winger Brahim Diaz and Athletic Club forward Inaki Williams were reportedly targeted with two per cent of all attacks, according to the study.
Analysing how much abuse was aimed at La Liga’s clubs, the study claims 66 per cent of all attacks were directed towards Real Madrid (34 per cent) and Barcelona (32 per cent). Real Valladolid (17 per cent), Valencia (eight per cent), Athletic Club (six per cent), and Real Sociedad (six per cent) make up the top six teams that received the most hate speech online.
Five people were handed suspended sentences for abusing Vinicius
In May 2025, five people were handed suspended prison sentences for racially abusing Real forward Vinicius in what La Liga described as an "unprecedented" ruling in Spain.
The 25-year-old was racially abused during Real’s league clash with Valladolid in September 2022 as he walked past fans after being substituted at Jose Zorrilla Stadium.
In a statement, La Liga said: ”Thanks to the efforts of La Liga, which filed the complaint and initially acted as the sole private prosecution - later joined by the player Vinicius and Real Madrid, as well as the Public Prosecutor's Office - this exemplary ruling has been achieved.
"This judicial decision represents an unprecedented milestone in the fight against racism in sport in Spain, where, until now, rulings had addressed conduct against moral integrity with a racial aggravating factor.
"The fact that this ruling explicitly refers to hate crimes associated with racist insults reinforces the message that intolerance has no place in football.”
Spanish authorities recommend fine over alleged Rashford abuse
And in October, Spain's anti-violence commission recommended that a Real Oviedo supporter be fined £3,521 (€4,000/$4,625) for allegedly directing racist abuse towards Barcelona forward Marcus Rashford.
The incident is alleged to have taken place during the Spanish champions' 3-1 victory over Oviedo in La Liga on 25 September - a match in which the Manchester United loanee recorded an assist.
In a statement, Spanish authorities said: "La Liga detected the images on social media and filed a complaint with the National Police.
"Subsequently, analysis of footage from the stadium's Organizational Control Unit (UCO) cameras allowed for the identification of the alleged perpetrator. The processing of this proposal will be contingent upon the final decisions made in the criminal proceedings.”
The authorities are yet to confirm when a final decision will be taken.
Yamal and Vinicius return to La Liga action on Sunday evening
Rashford and Yamal are expected to feature when Barcelona take on Celta Vigo in La Liga on Sunday evening. Hansi Flick’s side - who are currently five points behind leaders Real - are looking to bounce back from Wednesday’s 3-3 draw with Belgian outfit Club Brugge in the Champions League.
Meanwhile, Vinicius and Real are looking to put to bed Tuesday's 1-0 reverse against Liverpool in Europe’s premier club competition when they travel to in-form Rayo Vallecano on the same day. The Brazil international has scored five goals and recorded four assists in Spain’s top flight this season.
