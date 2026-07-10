Yamal's involvement has been severely impacted by the hamstring injury that brought a premature end to his 2025-26 season with Barcelona, and initially cast considerable doubt over his participation in the World Cup.

The 18-year-old didn't feature in either of Spain's warm-up games and was only fit enough for a 19-minute cameo in the shock 0-0 draw with Cape Verde.

Yamal did manage to play the first half of the 4-0 rout of Saudi Arabia and Spain looked a completely different team with him on the field. As well as opening the scoring in Atlanta, Yamal added a whole other dimension to La Roja's attacking play.

However, he has struggled since. His wonderful dribbling skills were on show in round-of-32 rout of Austria - a game in which Spain became the first team to start two teenagers in a knockout stage match since Pele at the 1958 World Cup - but Yamal once again got very little change of out his nemesis, Nuno Mendes, in the 1-0 win over Portugal.

Consequently, the most feared winger in football is rather surprisingly still waiting for his first assist of the World Cup going into Friday's quarter-final clash with Belgium, having created just five chances in the tournament so far.