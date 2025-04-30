'Remembered as a player and a person' - Lamine Yamal responds to Lionel Messi calling him 'one of the best in the world' as Barcelona wonderkid insists there's 'no such thing as age' in football
Lamine Yamal played down the comparisons with Barcelona icon Lionel Messi and wishes to be remember for the human being he is.
- Yamal shed light on Messi comparisons
- Insisted that comparing himself with Messi "doesn't make any sense"
- Also asserted that age is just a number in the sport