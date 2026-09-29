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Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal reveals emotional private message to Lionel Messi following dramatic 2026 World Cup final
A legendary embrace on the grandest stage
Spain secured global glory in a tense showdown against Argentina, triumphing through a decisive extra-time strike from Ferran Torres. The victory crowned a 19-year-old Yamal as a world champion, cementing his status as football's brightest young talent.
Conversely, the defeat marked a poignant conclusion to Messi's storied international career. At 39, the legendary forward stepped away from the international setup shortly after the tournament, watching a new generation lift the famous trophy for the first time.
The contrasting scenes of a devastated Messi and a jubilant Yamal dominated post-match coverage. However, amidst the wild Spanish celebrations, the Barcelona academy graduate made sure to seek out his predecessor for a quiet, respectful exchange on the pitch.
- Getty Images Sport
Yamal's tribute to the departing icon
Speaking in a recent interview with The Guardian, Yamal shed light on that exact post-match embrace with the teenager wanting to acknowledge the veteran's unparalleled impact on the sport. "I said thank you for everything you gave football," Yamal explained.
The Spanish international stressed that the gesture was entirely genuine and not meant for the cameras. He added: "I don't do things to look nice for the photo - that came from inside."
Stepping out of the Messi shadow
The conversation also touched upon the famous viral image of Messi bathing Yamal when the latter was just a baby. While the photo has become a piece of footballing folklore, Yamal admitted that he was originally against the public seeing it.
Yamal revealed that his father had initially posted the photo on social media, only for the player to request its removal. Explaining his reasoning, the winger said: "Because I told him not to. He put it on Facebook once and I told him to take it down. Comparisons were too easy, that was all people would talk about. I wanted to be Lamine; I didn't want to be Messi. I just wanted to get where I could get. I asked him to wait. When I'm Lamine, do what you want."
- Getty/GOAL
Forging a new legacy in Catalonia
Now that he has established himself as a world-class talent in his own right, Yamal appears more comfortable with his connection to the club's greatest-ever player. His performances for Barcelona have already seen him break numerous records, and his contribution to Spain's latest international success has solidified his status as one of the game's elite attackers. The pressure of being "the next Messi" has been replaced by the reality of being the first Lamine Yamal.
As Messi enters retirement and Yamal continues his ascent, the 2026 final serves as a bridge between two remarkable careers.
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