Spain v France - UEFA Nations League 2025 Semi-finalGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

'Nobody plays like that' - Lamine Yamal labelled 'the best' by Roberto Martinez but Portugal boss names two unlikely candidates to win Ballon d'Or ahead of Spain and Barcelona sensation

L. YamalVitinhaN. MendesPortugalR. MartinezBarcelonaParis Saint-GermainLaLigaLigue 1Ballon d'Or

Roberto Martinez hailed Lamine Yamal as 'the best at his poisition', but ranked two Portuguese players above the Barcelona star for the Ballon d'Or.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Martinez heaped praise on Yamal
  • Labelled the Barca sensation as the best
  • But named two others for Ballon d'Or
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱