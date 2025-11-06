Lamine Yamal, Harry Kane and Ousmane Dembele to do battle! Superstars among those nominated for FIFA The Best prize as Alessia Russo and Aitana Bonmati headline women's nominees

Yamal, the brilliant teenage sensation, won the Kopa Trophy in 2024 and 2025 and finished second in the 2025 Ballon d'Or. He was instrumental in Barcelona's domestic Treble and won Euro 2024 with Spain, showcasing incredible skill. Dembele had a career-defining season, winning the 2025 Ballon d'Or and the Champions League with Paris St-Germain as part of another stunning Treble. He was also named the Champions League Player of the Season. And Kane finally ended his long wait for a major trophy by winning the 2024/25 Bundesliga with Bayern Munich. His brilliant goalscoring form saw him finish as the league's top scorer for the second consecutive season - and he’s already bagged 22 in all competitions for club and country this season. The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah, and Cole Palmer will also hope to have some sort of say in the destiny of the prize.

The full list of nominees: Dembele (Paris St-Germain) Achraf Hakimi (Paris St-Germain) Kane (Bayern Munich) Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) Nuno Mendes (Paris St-Germain) Cole Palmer (Chelsea) Pedri (Barcelona) Raphinha (Barcelona) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) Vitinha (Paris St-Germain) Yamal (Barcelona).