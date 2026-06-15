Lamine Yamal's 'not going to do anything' - Cape Verde brothers Laros and Deroy Duarte felt Spain star's 'aura' but knew he would flop in shock World Cup draw

The Rotterdam-born brothers were at the heart of the action in Atlanta as the tournament debutants secured a point that sent shockwaves through the footballing world. While most defenders fear the sight of Yamal warming up, Deroy Duarte explained that his team-mates were ready to neutralise the teenager immediately.

"You hear all those fans cheering and you feel from his aura that a serious player is coming in," Deroy said to ESPN. "But at the first moment he touched a ball, our left-back and left-winger flew onto him. And we knew: today he's not going to do anything."

Indeed, even the introduction of Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal with just 20 minutes remaining failed to inspire a breakthrough for the European giants. The Blue Sharks maintained a disciplined defensive structure that left the Spanish frontline looking uncharacteristically toothless throughout the 90 minutes.