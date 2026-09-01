Move over Kylian Mbappe! Lamine Yamal shatters long-standing record as Barcelona wonderkid makes European goalscoring history

The rise of Yamal continues to leave the footballing world in awe as the Spanish winger reached a half-century of goals in record-breaking fashion. During a dominant 5-2 win against Rayo Vallecano, the teenage superstar netted twice to take his official tally for Barcelona to 51 goals. In doing so, he officially became the youngest player in the history of Europe’s top five leagues to reach the 50-goal mark.

Reaching this landmark at just 19 years and 49 days old, Yamal has established a level of productivity that few expected so early in his career. The Catalan club confirmed the record shortly after the final whistle, noting that their prized academy graduate is now the youngest player in Barcelona’s storied history to achieve such a feat. His performance against Rayo was a microcosm of his talent, featuring a strike into the top corner in the 21st minute before he rounded off the contest with a late finish.







