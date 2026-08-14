LAFC bolster attack with permanent transfer for Bayern Munich forward

LAFC's hierarchy believe the former Germany youth international will bring a fresh, dynamic element to their attacking line as they compete on multiple fronts.

In an official club statement, LAFC president of soccer operations John Thorrington enthusiastically welcomed the new arrival: "Armindo is an exciting young player whose technical ability, pace, and attacking prowess will add another dimension to our attack.

"He has already gained valuable experience at a young age in one of the world's top footballing environments and has consistently demonstrated the qualities we value in our players.

"We are excited to welcome Armindo to Los Angeles and believe he will play an important role in our pursuit of championships."