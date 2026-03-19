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Gianluca Minchiotti

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La Liga, a stunning 20-9 victory over the Premier League: you can win even without all the money from English TV rights

The results of the Champions League round of 16 highlight the dominance of Spanish clubs over their English counterparts

La Liga takes centre stage in Europe and sends a strong message to the continent: Spain is very much here. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid have secured a sensational clean sweep against the Premier League in the Champions League round of 16, with an overwhelming aggregate score of 20–9 across the three ties, as highlighted by a triumphant headline in *Marca*. The Champions League is speaking Spanish once again.


THE SPANISH MODEL

The results of the Spanish clubs, following this clean sweep against the Premier League, redefine the European hierarchy, at least for this season: the quarter-finals will feature three Spanish clubs and two English ones (out of the five that had reached the last 16). Now, it is true that Real Madrid and Barcelona are the two clubs with the highest turnover in the world, with Real at 1.161 billion and Barça at 975 million, whilst Atlético Madrid is 13th (455 million), but if we compare the two leagues and the two football systems – the Spanish and the English – on the parameter that matters most, that of TV rights, we see that the Premier League earns €1.91 billion per season for the 2025–2031 cycle, whilst La Liga earns €990 million per season for the 2022–2027 cycle. This is slightly more than Serie A (€900 million per season for the 2024–2029 cycle) and less than the Bundesliga (€1.06 billion per season for the 2025–2029 cycle).


This is to say that whilst some may prioritise TV rights revenue to highlight the vast gulf in quality and results between English and Italian football, La Liga demonstrates that TV rights money isn’t everything, and that it is possible to have great clubs, a great league and success in Europe even without the kind of TV revenue the Premier League generates. A successful and virtuous model can be built in other ways too, using other resources.


  • Madrid knock Guardiola out

    Real Madrid were a real force to be reckoned with, overwhelming Manchester City in what has now become a European classic. Guardiola’s side tried to hold their ground, but were swept away by the white wave: total dominance in the first leg and, with qualification already secured, victory again in the return leg in Manchester. A 5–1 aggregate score that secures a direct place in the quarter-finals.


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  • BLAUGRANA WAVE VS THE MAGPIES

    Barcelona’s first leg against Newcastle United proved to be a tougher affair, with Newcastle dictating the pace and play for long stretches. But the decisive moment came right at the death: Lamine converted a crucial penalty, levelling the match and setting the course for qualification.


    The return leg, however, was a one-sided affair for the Blaugrana. At Camp Nou, there was only one team on show: Barça. Seven goals, pure spectacle and qualification secured with a resounding 8-3 aggregate score.


  • ATLETI TOO STRONG FOR TUDOR

    Atlético did what was required of them at the Wanda Metropolitano, building a crucial three-goal lead that will allow them to approach the second leg with greater confidence. Igor Tudor’s Tottenham Hotspur, who are struggling in the league, nevertheless fought until the very end without ever giving up.


    The Colchoneros defended their lead and are now looking ahead: in the next round they will face Barcelona once again, just as they did in the Copa del Rey. A star-studded clash that already guarantees a Spanish side’s place in the Champions League semi-finals.

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