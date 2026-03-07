Getty Images Sport
LA Galaxy's opponents hit with huge visa problem as 10 players to be denied USA entry for Champions Cup clash
Mount Pleasant struggles to assemble competitive roster
As many as 10 players have seen their visas denied, reports suggest, sparking intense debate regarding travel restrictions and their impact on major sporting events hosted in the United States, as CONCACAF works with the club to appeal the decision before their scheduled departure for Los Angeles this Sunday. The administrative hurdle has left last year's CONCACAF Caribbean Cup champions struggling to assemble a competitive roster for the first leg at Dignity Health Sports Park.
- Getty Images Sport
Mount Pleasant left to rely on youth
The sporting implications for the Jamaican side are severe, with the club warning they may have to field a makeshift team. In comments reported by the Los Angeles Times, sporting director Paul Christie expressed his frustration, stating: "We don’t want to just show up for the game, we want to be able to compete, but we are not being given the opportunity to be at our best." If the appeals fail, the club will be forced to fill the void with seven or eight players from their youth academy to complete the matchday squad for the first leg at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Concerns over future tournament visas
The situation has raised red flags regarding other major tournaments, including the upcoming World Cup. David J. Bier, director of immigration studies at the Cato Institute, noted: "This decision raises serious concern about the administration’s willingness to abide by its own agreement and statements regarding the issuance of visas for the World Cup. The President’s proclamation clearly exempts athletes and necessary support personnel for 'major sporting events.' But apparently, this exception is not being applied in all cases."
- Getty Images Sport
Impact on the wider football world
The visa crisis extends beyond the Caribbean, with nations like Iran and Senegal previously facing similar roadblocks for international fixtures. For the LA Galaxy, the focus remains on the pitch, though preparing for an unknown youth-heavy opponent presents unique challenges. Without a last-minute U-turn, one of the region’s prestigious matches will be overshadowed by a political standoff that leaves a contender fighting with one hand tied behind its back.
Advertisement