Kylian Mbappe ready to swing the axe! Many employees facing redundancy as club owned by Real Madrid star may lose professional status after disastrous season
French club Stade Malherbe Caen, co-owned by Kylian Mbappe, is facing mass staff layoffs after a nightmare season.
- Caen, co-owned by Kylian Mbappe, relegated to France’s third tier
- Club announces major job cuts amid financial crisis
- French club facing loss of professional status