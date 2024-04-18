BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Kylian Mbappe PSG 2023-24Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Kylian Mbappe sparked brawl after PSG's Champions League win with comment that enraged Barcelona players

Kylian MbappeParis Saint-GermainBarcelona vs Paris Saint-GermainBarcelonaChampions League

Kylian Mbappe reportedly sparked a brawl in the tunnel after PSG's Champions League win with provocative comments that enraged Barcelona players.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • PSG beat Barcelona 4-1 in Spain
  • Several players engage in tunnel brawl after match
  • Almost 60 people involved in heated altercation

Editors' Picks