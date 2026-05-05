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Kylian Mbappe's entourage issues strong response to criticism of Real Madrid star's conduct while recovering from injury
Mbappe's camp responds to criticism
The trip came while the Real Madrid star was recovering from a muscle injury and coincided with Los Blancos' 2-0 win over Espanyol. The France international has faced scrutiny over the decision to travel during his rehabilitation period. Critics suggested the trip with his partner raised questions about his commitment while unavailable for selection. His representatives have now moved to clarify the situation, insisting that the narrative does not accurately reflect his professional routine.
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Mbappe’s entourage & Arbeloa address the situation
Mbappe’s representatives released a statement to AFP defending the player’s conduct during his recovery period. Per Marca, they said: "Some of the criticism stems from an overinterpretation of elements related to a recovery period strictly managed by the club, without reflecting the reality of Kylian's daily commitment and work for the team."
Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has also backed Mbappe, telling reporters: "Each player does what he sees fit in his free time, it's not my business. We didn't build Real Madrid with players who wear tuxedos, but with players who finish the match with their shirts covered in sweat and mud, thanks to their effort, sacrifice, and consistency."
Injury concerns ahead of El Clasico
The debate around Mbappe’s off-field activities comes as Madrid prepare for a major league encounter with Barcelona. The former Paris Saint-Germain forward suffered the injury during a 1-1 draw against Real Betis. Medical tests later confirmed a lesion in the semitendinosus muscle of his left leg. His absence has forced Arbeloa to rely more heavily on other attacking options.
Reports also suggest a breakdown in relations between Mbappe and the technical staff after he appeared frustrated when substituted against Betis. Despite this, the striker continues to undergo individual training sessions on his scheduled rest day as he works towards full fitness.
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Madrid monitor Mbappe’s recovery
With Mbappe sidelined, Vinicius Junior has taken on a leading role in Madrid’s attack. The Brazilian scored twice in a 2-0 win over Espanyol, helping to delay Barcelona's title coronation for at least one more week. It remains to be seen if Mbappe will be ready to return when Real face Barca at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday, where only a win will be enough to prevent their arch-rivals securing the La Liga trophy.