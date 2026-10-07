Talisman returns! Kylian Mbappe back in training just in time for Real Madrid's crunch fixtures under Jose Mourinho

Mbappe has returned to full training at Valdebebas, providing a massive lift for Real Madrid ahead of their upcoming La Liga fixtures. The forward was seen working alongside his teammates on Wednesday, appearing sharp and ready for action following a brief period on the sidelines after sustaining a knee injury during France's UEFA Nations League victory over Turkiye. His presence at the training ground confirms he is on track to feature against Villarreal this Saturday, as originally suggested by Marca.

The Frenchman's return comes after a rollercoaster international break that included a goal for France, a subsequent injury scare, and a short holiday that sparked debate among the Madridista faithful. Despite the noise surrounding his recent travels to Paris and Switzerland, Mbappe looked focused during the session under Mourinho.