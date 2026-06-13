‘Easier to console one than five!’ - How Kylian Mbappe reacted to PSG’s Champions League win over Arsenal as William Saliba & Ousmane Dembele bring mixed emotions to France squad

Mbappe has opened up on the positive atmosphere currently permeating the French dressing room following Paris Saint-Germain’s recent Champions League victory over Arsenal. The national team captain noted that while the achievement is historic for his former club, it has created a specific task for the senior players in managing the emotions of those on both sides of the result.

"I quickly congratulated my PSG teammates. It’s easier to console one teammate (Saliba) who’s lost the Champions League than five," Mbappe remarked during his press conference. "It’s brilliant what they’ve achieved. I know what it’s like to lose a Champions League final, and we’ve tried to console Saliba. The dressing room are in good spirits, and now we’re focusing on our goal, which is the World Cup."