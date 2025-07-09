Kylian Mbappe vs PSG: Real Madrid's star striker must make a statement in Club World Cup semi-final or risk remaining a Parisian punchline

The Frenchman left his hometown club to win the Champions League, but the Parisiens immediately went and won a first European Cup without him

Just over a month ago, Kylian Mbappe baulked at the idea that Real Madrid's 2024-25 campaign could not be construed as anything but a failure. "We won two titles - that's not failure," the forward insisted, attaching far more importance than most people to the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup.

However, Mbappe also pointed out that Madrid's season wasn't yet over. The 2025 Club World Cup was just about to start. "And that's a big one," Mbappe added.

Again, the sporting value of Gianni Infantino's pet project remains the subject of much debate within the football world, but there's no denying that the tournament is of great significance to Madrid - and even more so after they were pitted against Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals. Indeed, Wednesday's meeting in New Jersey feels like an opportunity for Mbappe and his current club to lay down an early marker for next season that both simply have to take...