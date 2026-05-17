Kylian Mbappe outshone by Vinicius Junior on return to Real Madrid starting XI in narrow win at Sevilla

In a match that often simmered without ever truly reaching boiling point, Vinicius provided the moment of quality required to separate the two sides.

The goal arrived in the 15th minute when the Brazilian found the back of the net from inside the area, marking his 22nd goal of the campaign across all competitions. It was a clinical finish that capitalised on a period of Madrid dominance, though the goal was not without its share of controversy.

Mbappe's elbow struck a defender in the face during the build-up, leading to protests from the Sevilla players who felt a foul should have been awarded. However, the officials allowed play to continue, and Vinicius made no mistake with his subsequent effort.

From that point on, Madrid relied on their defensive solidity, a trait that has seen them remain unbeaten in their last 27 league outings when scoring the opening goal.