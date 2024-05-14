Nasser Al-Khelaifi Kylian Mbappe PSGGetty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Revealed: Why Kylian Mbappe & Nasser Al-Khelaifi had 'lively' discussion before PSG star's final home game with one huge issue still yet to be resolved ahead of his proposed transfer to Real Madrid

Kylian MbappeParis Saint-GermainTransfersReal MadridLigue 1LaLiga

Paris Saint-Germain spokesperson denied rift between Kylian Mbappe and Nasser Al-Khelaifi amid reports of a stormy discussion between the duo.

  • Mbappe and PSG president shared 'lively' conversation
  • Club spokesperson denied rift between the duo
  • French star played his final home game against Toulouse
