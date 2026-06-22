Kylian Mbappe names Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo as best two players at 2026 World Cup as France captain addresses race for all-time tournament goals record

Mbappe was unequivocal when discussing the game's biggest names. The France captain also dismissed suggestions that he could emulate the longevity of his idols and continue competing at the highest level into his late thirties.

"Messi is the best player, along with Cristiano, that's clear," Mbappe stated, as quoted by Marca. "I'm trying to help my team win another World Cup. The rest is just debate for the journalists. Right now, I'm not thinking about Haaland; maybe they're thinking about us, but I'm thinking about Iraq.

"Messi has shown what we've seen, that's a debate for people, it's good, but it's not something on my mind. What I want is to bring the trophy home. I won't be here when I turn 40; they'll have kicked me out before then. I don't make future plans; I only think about the present moment, about enjoying the World Cup."

Asked about the opportunity to become the World Cup's all-time top scorer, he said: "It's always a pleasure to be there, and the important thing is the match because we have to qualify. I already knew Leo was going to score, because he always scores. I'm behind him, but if you score, you get closer, but the most important thing for me is winning the World Cup."