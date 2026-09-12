AFP
Kylian Mbappe reveals what has blown him away about Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid
Mbappe impressed by Mourinho's intelligence
Mbappe has expressed his admiration for new manager Mourinho following his move to the Spanish club this summer. The 27-year-old French international has enjoyed a prolific start under the Portuguese coach, scoring four goals in four Liga matches.
In just a few weeks working together, the former Parisian has been struck by the tactical mind of his new boss. Mbappe feels that having clear guidance from the head coach has been central to his strong performances on the pitch.
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French star hails Special One's clear vision
Mbappe was quick to emphasize how impressed he has been with Mourinho's intelligence since joining forces with him at Madrid. The forward explained that the manager's clarity of thought has provided essential leadership for the squad.
"What type of manager? Very intelligent! I was struck by the intelligence of the guy," Mbappe stated, as quoted by MaxiFoot. "Then again, I'm not surprised. You don't become Jose Mourinho if you're not."
Following instructions key to fast La Liga start
Mbappe's early-season statistics reflect just how effective the partnership has been so far. Having netted four goals in four Liga fixtures, the 27-year-old also scored as Los Blancos secured a 2-1 victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League.
The French international added: "But you feel that he knows what he's doing and where he's going. For the players, it's important to have a direction to follow. With him, we have everything to do things well."
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Madrid forward aims for continued success
For now, Mbappe remains in peak form as he continues to carry out the demands of his head coach. The early synergy between the French international and Mourinho bodes well for Los Blancos prospects this season. Mbappe will look to contribute to his team again when they face Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu in a Liga match.
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