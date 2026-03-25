Kylian Mbappe denies Real Madrid scanned wrong knee and misdiagnosed injury as France forward says he's 'indirectly responsible' for debacle

Mbappe has hit back at reports suggesting Real Madrid's medical department committed a catastrophic error by scanning his right knee instead of his injured left one. The allegations suggested that the 27-year-old was left furious after the club’s medical staff focused on his healthy right leg during a winter assessment. However, speaking ahead of France's upcoming game, the forward was quick to dismiss the story as fabrication.

"The information saying that they examined the wrong knee is not true," Mbappe told reporters. "I might be indirectly responsible for this situation because when you don't communicate about what you have, it leaves the door open to all sorts of interpretations; everyone jumps into the breach, and that’s the game.

"With Real Madrid, we have always had fairly clear communication, whether it was when I started my rehabilitation in Madrid or when I was in Paris, where I was accompanied by the doctor, a physio, and the club’s fitness trainer. There is no problem with that."