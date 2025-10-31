AFP
Kylian Mbappe told 'only constant improvement will do' at Real Madrid as forward targets further glory after collecting European Golden Shoe award for sensational debut season
Mbappe presented with the European Golden Shoe
Mbappe received the European Golden Shoe award on Friday in the presidential box at the Santiago Bernabeu, with all Real Madrid players and coaching staff in attendance – except for the injured Dani Carvajal. The French forward earned the honour after scoring 31 La Liga goals last season.
In his debut campaign with Madrid, Mbappe netted an impressive 44 goals in 59 matches across all competitions. Although Arsenal frontman Viktor Gyokeres scored 39 goals in Liga Portugal with Sporting CP last season, he finished second in the Golden Shoe standings due to the league’s lower coefficient of 1.5 points per goal. Among players from Europe’s top five leagues, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah came closest to challenging Mbappe, with 29 goals that helped propel the Reds to the Premier League title.
Perez makes his demands clear to Mbappe
Madrid president Perez congratulated Mbappe for his achievement and urged the forward to continue on the same path. “Today we are very happy because an award as prestigious as the Golden Boot is given to one of the best players in the world," began Perez.
"Dear Kylian, congratulations. This is the fruit of your labour, and I want you to know that I, as president of Real Madrid, am very proud to have a player like you. You perfectly represent the values
of this club, which is the most decorated club in the world. You will always remember this day. It is your first Golden Boot, but from here you are building your own history. The fans adore you and will always be by your side.
"Last season you won the European Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup. You scored 31 goals in La Liga, 44 in all competitions. At Real Madrid, we've had three Golden Boots: Hugo Sanchez, Ronaldo Nazario (who won at Barcelona), and Cristiano [Ronaldo]. In your time here, you've experienced the demands of this badge. Only constant improvement and camaraderie will do. This Golden Boot helps you further enhance the history of Real Madrid. Congratulations to you and your entire family."
Mbappe eyes successive European Golden Shoe wins
During his acceptance speech, the 26-year-old expressed his gratitude to his Real Madrid team-mates and also shared his goals with the team. “It’s a pleasure to receive the Golden Boot! Thank you all so much. This is an important moment for me," said the Madrid No.10.
"It’s the first time I’ve won it. It means a lot. I have to thank my teammates, who have come here and helped me in every way, to find the best version of Kylian. We have an incredible group and we hope to win many titles this season.
“It’s a tremendous pleasure to play for Real Madrid. Everyone knows it was my childhood dream, and now I’m here. I hope to be here for many years to come. To bring joy to the Madrid fans, who have shown me affection since the first day I arrived, and even before. Today is a great day. I hope we continue like this, because the most important thing is the collective. Without all the people here, it would be impossible to win this award. Thank you to the entire club: doctors, staff, and everyone who helps me on and off the pitch… Without them, you can’t win something like this. I’m very happy and I want to keep making history. It was 31 goals… and I’ve started this year very well, so… Of course I want to win it again next season!”
Mbappe aiming for Ronaldo's milestone this season?
Mbappe has begun the 2025-26 season in breathtaking form, scoring 16 goals in 13 games. He has failed to find the back of the net twice: against Mallorca in La Liga and Juventus in the Champions League. With 11 goals in the league already, he will once again be among the frontrunners to lift the European Golden Shoe next season.
What's more, he could also become the first Real Madrid player since his idol Ronaldo to score 50 goals in a season. The Portuguese legend scored 51 goals in the 2015-16 season, which was also his sixth consecutive season reaching a half-century of goals at club level. Mbappe has never scored 50 goals in a single season, with his tally of 44 being his best-ever tally across a season. However, at this pace, he could comfortably reach the milestone by the end of the season, possibly even aiming for 60 goals.
