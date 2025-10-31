Kylian Mbappe told 'only constant improvement will do' at Real Madrid as forward targets further glory after collecting European Golden Shoe award for sensational debut season

During his acceptance speech, the 26-year-old expressed his gratitude to his Real Madrid team-mates and also shared his goals with the team. “It’s a pleasure to receive the Golden Boot! Thank you all so much. This is an important moment for me," said the Madrid No.10.

"It’s the first time I’ve won it. It means a lot. I have to thank my teammates, who have come here and helped me in every way, to find the best version of Kylian. We have an incredible group and we hope to win many titles this season.

“It’s a tremendous pleasure to play for Real Madrid. Everyone knows it was my childhood dream, and now I’m here. I hope to be here for many years to come. To bring joy to the Madrid fans, who have shown me affection since the first day I arrived, and even before. Today is a great day. I hope we continue like this, because the most important thing is the collective. Without all the people here, it would be impossible to win this award. Thank you to the entire club: doctors, staff, and everyone who helps me on and off the pitch… Without them, you can’t win something like this. I’m very happy and I want to keep making history. It was 31 goals… and I’ve started this year very well, so… Of course I want to win it again next season!”