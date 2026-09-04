Agent Kylian! Mbappe played shock secret role in Chelsea transfer pursuit by urging Xabi Alonso to sign midfield target

In a fascinating twist to the summer transfer window, Alonso turned to his former Real Madrid player Mbappe before Chelsea launched a formal move for Roma midfielder Kone, according to Foot Mercato. The Blues were scouring the market for a high-quality replacement as Fernandez neared a British-record switch to the Etihad Stadium.

Mbappe, who captains Kone at international level for France, reportedly gave his compatriot a glowing review, endorsing him as a top-tier talent capable of handling the rigours of the Premier League. Armed with this recommendation, Chelsea moved swiftly to agree a deal worth €70m (£60m) with Roma - a figure that significantly exceeded the player's initial market valuation.



