Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

Kylian Mbappe backed to become Real Madrid ‘phenomenon’ once ‘emotional issues’ have been solved by latest ‘Galactico’ at Santiago Bernabeu

K. MbappeReal MadridLaLiga

Kylian Mbappe is being backed to become a “phenomenon” at Real Madrid once the Frenchman has solved “emotional issues” in the Spanish capital.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Joined the Blancos from PSG in summer of 2024
  • Slow start in Spain led to uncomfortable questions
  • World Cup winner has rediscovered spark in style
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱