Kylian Mbappe PSG 2023-24Getty
Thomas Hindle

Kylian Mbappe gets back to his best! PSG superstar ends drab form to set up shot at more silverware in Coupe de France semi-final victory over Rennes

Kylian MbappeParis Saint-GermainCoupe de FranceParis Saint-Germain vs RennesRennes

Kylian Mbappe broke a barren run by scoring the winner as Paris Saint-Germain held off Rennes in a 1-0 victory in the Coupe de France semi-finals.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mbappe opened scoring in first half after missed penalty
  • Played all 90 minutes after controversial substitution
  • Parisians will play Lyon in Coupe de France final

Editors' Picks