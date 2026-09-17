'I've never wanted a victory so much!' - Kyle Walker makes desperate rallying cry as winless Burnley target Derby County turnaround

The situation at Burnley has reached a critical tipping point following a truly dismal period for the club. Bottom of the Championship after seven games, the Clarets sit with just three points from three draws and four defeats, while enduring a winless streak that stretches back to February 11 - a staggering 22 matches without a victory inside 90 minutes.

Walker, who joined the club in July 2025 after a brief loan spell with AC Milan, has found himself in unfamiliar territory at the bottom of the table. Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire, the England international did not hide his frustration regarding the club's current predicament. 'I'm desperate,' Walker admitted. 'I've never wanted a victory so much because there's a lot of noise.'

Refusing to back down in the face of growing criticism, the defender made a passionate rallying cry to his teammates and supporters. 'Am I the most talented player? Definitely not. I played with many more talented players than me, but what I pride myself on is working hard and proving people wrong,' he added. 'That's what hopefully I can prove by coming out and being the voice of the players. Hopefully they're listening to this and they take this on board that I'm not laying down and I'm willing to fight all the way to the very end.'