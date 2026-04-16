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FC Bayern München v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Second LegGetty Images Sport
Nino Duit

Translated by

Kompany’s late substitute makes an immediate impact and Neuer’s performance borders on the extraordinary: FC Bayern Munich player ratings and reviews for the second leg against Real Madrid

Champions League
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Player ratings
Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid
M. Neuer
L. Diaz
D. Upamecano
H. Kane
M. Olise
J. Kimmich
J. Musiala
A. Pavlovic
J. Tah
J. Stanisic
S. Gnabry
A. Davies
V. Kompany
K. Laimer

Bayern Munich have eliminated Real Madrid and reached the Champions League semi-finals. After a 2-1 first-leg win, the Bavarians prevailed 4-3 in a thrilling return match. Player ratings for the FCB squad.

Manager Vincent Kompany stuck with the same starting line-up as in Madrid. Within 35 seconds, a wayward pass from Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer allowed Arda Güler to open the scoring. Aleksandar Pavlovic levelled for Bayern in the 6th minute, but Güler curled in a direct free-kick to restore Real’s lead on 29 minutes. 

Harry Kane equalised for Bayern just before half-time (38’), but Kylian Mbappé swiftly restored Real’s lead (42’). The match settled briefly after the break, but tension soared late on. Eduardo Camavinga received a second yellow card in the 86th minute, Luis Diaz levelled in the 89th, and Michael Olise sealed a dramatic 4-3 win in stoppage time.

Full match report available here.

  • FC Bayern vs. Real Madrid: Player Ratings — Manuel Neuer

    At 40, Neuer remains a razor-sharp blend of brilliance and risk. After shining in Madrid, he gifted Arda Güler an early goal with a wayward pass. Güler then beat him directly from a free-kick; poor footwork left Neuer unable to reach the ball with his left hand at the top corner. In the 55th minute, however, the veteran produced a superb reflex save against Mbappé. Rating: 5.

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  • FC Bayern vs. Real Madrid: Player Ratings — Josip Stanisic

    In the 37th minute, Stanisic saw his powerful shot saved by Real goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. In the build-up to the 2-3, he protested in vain – and arguably justifiably – that Antonio Rüdiger had committed a foul. He went into the dressing room at half-time having already been booked. Rating: 3.

  • FC Bayern München v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern vs. Real Madrid: Player Ratings — Dayot Upamecano

    After a shaky performance in Madrid, Upamecano delivered an outstanding second-leg display—with one costly blemish. In the 21st minute he produced a decisive clearance against Vini Jr. and then teed up Kane’s equaliser with a mazy dribble and a pinpoint pass. He briefly slipped, allowing Mbappé to ghost past for the third goal, yet he shrugged off the error to resume his dominant display and even fashion two dangerous headed chances at the other end. Rating: 2.

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  • FC Bayern vs. Real Madrid: Player Ratings — Jonathan Tah

    Less conspicuous than Upamecano yet still competent. Prior to the 2-3, Tah afforded Vini Jr.—the eventual assist provider—too much space. He looked uneasy against Mbappé at times, yet he kept battling. Rating: 3.

  • FC Bayern vs. Real Madrid: Player Ratings — Konrad Laimer

    Despite the looming threat of a second yellow card, the Austrian defensive midfielder threw himself into challenges from the first whistle. He earned his first ovation in the 16th minute, then executed a decisive tackle in the 20th to deny Mbappé a shot after the Frenchman had burst into the box. In the 28th minute, though, he was penalised for a challenge on Brahim Díaz—arguably harsh—and the resulting free-kick led to the 1-2. When Stanisic was substituted at half-time, Laimer shifted to the right flank. Rating: 2.5.

  • FC Bayern vs. Real Madrid: Player Ratings — Joshua Kimmich

    Dominant in central midfield, Kimmich logged numerous touches and delivered several accurate passes. He set up Pavlovic’s equaliser with a dangerous corner into the box and, in the 37th minute, came close himself with a well-struck shot. Rating: 2.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN MUNICH-REAL MADRIDAFP

    FC Bayern vs. Real Madrid Player Ratings: Aleksandar Pavlovic

    Physically robust and hard-working alongside Kimmich. He headed home the equaliser from close range. Looked a bit disoriented when the score went to 2–3. Rating: 2.

  • FC Bayern vs. Real Madrid Player Ratings: Michael Olise

    Olise repeatedly cut inside from the right, as is his trademark, and looked to shoot, yet he remained well below his best for long spells. In stoppage time, though, he crowned the performance with a stunning goal. Rating: 3.

  • FC Bayern vs. Real Madrid: Player Ratings — Serge Gnabry

    Gnabry sat out the 5-0 win over FC St. Pauli with knee trouble, but he returned as expected to face Real. However, he looked off the pace and offered little to Munich’s attack. Rating: 4.

  • FC Bayern München v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern vs. Real Madrid: Player Ratings — Luis Diaz

    Diaz salvaged a point for Munich with a late equaliser. A constant menace down the left, he harried opponents relentlessly, won the ball high up the pitch and earned the corner that led to the 1-1. In between, he whipped the crowd into a frenzy with exuberant gestures. After the break, he squandered two huge chances in the 46th and 62nd minutes. Rating: 2.

  • FC Bayern vs. Real Madrid: Player Ratings — Harry Kane

    Kane calmly slotted the ball into the bottom-right corner to make it 2–2. He had earlier set up Real’s third lead with an uncharacteristic loss of possession. Rating: 2.5.

  • FC Bayern vs. Real Madrid: Ratings for the Substitutes

    Alphonso Davies: Replaced Stanisic at half-time and instantly created a clear chance for Diaz. Rating: 3. 

    Jamal Musiala: The super-sub made an immediate impact, replacing Gnabry in the 61st minute and delivering a perfect assist for Diaz. He then teed up the equaliser with a clever backheel. Rating: 2.

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