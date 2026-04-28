AFP
Kobbie Mainoo reaches FULL agreement with Man Utd on new long-term contract
Red Devils secure academy crown jewel
Mainoo has agreed to the terms of a new contract at the club, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils academy graduate will extend his stay until June 2031 and an official announcement could take place later this week. The agreement marks a significant victory for the club, who had previously faced the possibility of losing the England international during a period of professional uncertainty.
The 21-year-old reportedly considered leaving the club last summer and during the January transfer window after falling out of favour with previous manager Ruben Amorim, but he has become a key player again under Carrick and is expected to go to the World Cup with England in the summer.
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Staggering wage increase revealed
The financial terms of the agreement highlight Mainoo's elevated status within the squad. Under the new terms, the 21-year-old will reportedly see his weekly earnings quadruple. His salary will jump from a modest £25,000 to a base figure of £120,000 per week, supplemented by various performance-related bonuses that could see that figure rise even further if he hits specific milestones. This substantial pay rise confirms United's intent to build their tactical future around the creative and defensive qualities of the Stockport-born youngster.
Carrick's influence on Mainoo's resurgence
The arrival of interim boss Carrick has been the turning point for Mainoo's Old Trafford career. Carrick, a former master of the centre midfield position for United himself, has been full of praise for the player's development and tactical intelligence during United's surge into the Premier League's top three.
Regarding Mainoo's progression, the United boss noted: "I think he's done really well. Not having a lot of football for a period of time to come in and play a run of games and find your rhythm. I think he did that really quickly and there's a natural kind of flow really."
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Fernandes next to re-commit?
The Red Devils are just two points away from sealing Champions League qualification for next season following their latest victory over Brentford, and Mainoo has been crucial to their impressive Premier League resurgence. The club is also looking to hand club captain Bruno Fernandes a new deal as they seek to challenge for the biggest trophies in the 2026-27 season.
Fernandes and Mainoo will be back in action when United host Liverpool this weekend.