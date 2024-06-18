Ten Hag Mainoo split Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

'Peace of mind' - Kobbie Mainoo explains why he's glad Erik ten Hag is remaining Man Utd manager following lengthy saga

Erik ten HagManchester UnitedKobbie MainooPremier LeagueEnglandEuropean Championship

Kobbie Mainoo explained why he is glad that Erik ten Hag is staying put as Manchester United manager despite a lengthy saga.

  • Ten Hag set to continue at Man Utd
  • Mainoo flourished under the Dutch manager
  • Has become an integral part of the England squad
