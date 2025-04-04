Kevin De Bruyne's next club: Nine potential free transfer destinations as Belgian dynamo confirms imminent Man City exit

The midfielder will leave the Etihad at the end of the season, but he will have no shortage of options despite his powers being on the wane

It's official: Kevin De Bruyne will leave Manchester City at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on a glittering decade at the Etihad Stadium. Having increasingly become a bit-part player in 2024-25, the Belgian has confirmed he will depart when his contract expires in June.

"Football led me to all you and - and to this city. Chasing my dream, not knowing this period would change my life," De Bruyne wrote in an emotional statement on social media on Friday. "Whether we like it or not, it’s time to say goodbye. Every story comes to an end but this has definitely been the best chapter."

His powers may be on the wane, but the 33-year-old will still have no shortage of suitors in the summer, with plenty of clubs in Major League Soccer, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and beyond linked with a free transfer for the midfield dynamo.