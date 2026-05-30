'I'm happy Antonio Conte left' - Kevin De Bruyne relieved to see back of Napoli boss as playmaker opens up on tough debut season in Serie A

De Bruyne’s primary grievance centered on his deployment within the team and the overall negative approach adopted by the former Chelsea and Tottenham boss. His individual talents were severely stifled by a system that prioritised defensive solidity over creative expression, limiting him to just 21 appearances across all competitions - a campaign further derailed by a recurring hamstring muscle injury that kept him sidelined for significant periods. Despite managed five goals and four assists, it remained a frustrating campaign on a personal level for the playmaker.

The 34-year-old felt he was never utilised in his most effective position, stating: "I was never really able to play in my position. It is what it is. I always gave my all. I played quite a lot, even after my injury, so for me, everything is actually fine.”

He added: “We play very defensively. If you score one goal every match in a 5-4-1.... That’s not so great. At the start of the year, we also play really, really deep. Our top scorer has 10 goals, so yeah, you know the stats aren't there, but in terms of level and football, I thought it was pretty okay.”