Kevin De Bruyne's dream team-mate? Napoli close in on €35m signing of 6'7" striker following blockbuster addition of Man City legend
Napoli are reportedly closing in on signing Lorenzo Lucca in a €35 million (£30.5m/$41m) deal following the blockbuster addition of Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne. The 24-year-old striker, who enjoyed an impressive 2024-25 season with Udinese, is expected to sign a five-year contract with the reigning Serie A champions later this week.
- Napoli to snap up Udinese striker Lucca
- Will be a loan deal with an obligation to buy
- Target man is among tallest players in the world