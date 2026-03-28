A double-digit tally: a first in Keinan Davis’s career, following numerous injury setbacks that hampered the 1998-born Stevenage striker’s spells at Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Watford before his move to Italy, joining Udinese in 2023. Ten goals and three assists in the leaguemake him the third-highest scorer in Serie A, behind only Inter’s Lautaro and Como’s Douvikas. It goes without saying that the transfer market sirens are ready to sound for him, just as they did for Beto and Lucca before him.
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Keinan Davis transfer market: what’s emerging ahead of the summer regarding the Udinese striker, with a focus on Juventus and beyond
WHAT'S HAPPENING ON THE MARKET
Davis’s contract expiresin 2027, with an option to extend it to 2028. Several clubs approached Udinese in January, both from Italy and abroad – particularly from Turkey – and there was talk of Juventus, but at the moment, as Matteo Moretto reports on Fabrizio Romano’s YouTube channel, no negotiations are currently underway. The matter is expected to return to the desks of the interested clubs around mid-May.
"NO ONE LIKE HIM"
"Davis has once again shown just how important he is to our team; there’s no one else in the squad with the same qualities." These were the words of Udinese manager Kosta Runjaic, who, following the victory over Fiorentina on matchday 27 on 2 March, emphasised just how much of a difference having the striker available makes. The Friulians, in fact, had suffered three consecutive defeats precisely because the striker was out injured.