Kean shines for the national team and reignites transfer speculation: the value of his release clause, Fiorentina’s valuation and the scenarios for Milan

A shin injury, compounded by an ankle niggle, threatened to rule Moise Kean out of Italy’s World Cup play-offs, but his recovery went to plan and, after playing 60 minutes in the Conference League against Rakow-Fiorentina and 85 minutes in Serie A against Inter, the Viola striker donned the Azzurri shirt and sealed the 2-0 win over Northern Ireland that secured a place in the final against Bosnia.
The qualities that have increased the value of the release clause in his contract with Fiorentina, valid until 2029, to €62 million – payable in a single instalment to sign him between 1 and 15 July 2026 – were on display once again in Kean’s performance in Bergamo. But who can afford such a sum, and what, if any, are the alternatives?