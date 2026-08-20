AFLOSPORT
Kazuyoshi Miura sets record as 59-year-old becomes oldest scorer in Emperor's Cup history
Brace surpasses legendary benchmark
The 59-year-old broke the previous record held by former Japan midfielder Shinji Ono, who scored in the competition aged 41. His two penalties on Wednesday followed a goal in last month's qualifying rounds, which was his first competitive strike in nearly four years. The historic double capped a dominant afternoon for Fukushima and sent them comfortably into the next round.
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Dedicated practice yields rewards
Speaking after setting a record unlikely to be matched, Miura put his enduring sharpness down to simple daily preparation on the training pitch. "You never know when it might be your turn," he told reporters. "That's why I practise them all the time. I'm glad it paid off."
Globetrotting journey spans decades
Born in Shizuoka in February 1967, Miura left Japan as a teenager to play in Brazil, turning professional with Santos in 1986. Over the next four years he had spells with Palmeiras, Matsubara, CRB, XV de Jau, and Coritiba, before returning home in 1990 to join Verdy Kawasaki, where he scored 118 goals in 197 games.
His career also included stints in Europe with Genoa in Serie A and Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia, followed by domestic spells at Kyoto Purple Sanga and Vissel Kobe. He signed for Yokohama FC in 2005 aged 38 and is remarkably still on their books 21 years later, having taken in loans at Sydney FC, Suzuka Point Getters, Portugal's Oliveirense, Atletico Suzuka, and now Fukushima. For Japan, he scored 55 goals in 89 caps and also played at the 2012 Futsal World Cup.
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Enduring longevity defies limits
Fukushima now head into the second round with momentum while looking to push up the J3 League table. Miura's routine and work rate remain a massive example for the young players in the squad. The veteran striker will look to stay match-fit and add to his tally over the rest of the campaign.
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