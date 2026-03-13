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Gabriele Stragapede

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Juventus: the truth about Pellegrino

What is the latest news regarding the move for Parma striker Carlos Cuesta?

Juventus’ search for a new centre-forward has now entered the stage of detailed evaluation. It is no secret that the Bianconeri are scrutinising the profiles on the Old Lady’s management shortlist and are working to identify the best signing to secure ahead of next summer.

Among the many names that have emerged from the various rumours of recent weeks is that of Parma’s Argentine striker Mateo Pellegrino, but let’s take a closer look at exactly what is being reported regarding the Piedmontese club’s potential interest in the centre-forward from the team managed by Carlos Cuesta.

  • WHAT IS FILTERED

    According to reports from Fabrizio Romano in a YouTube video, Juventus are assessing other options. The Bianconeri are indeed looking for a striker – prioritising the renewal of Dusan Vlahovic’scontract – whilst also considering the possible departures of Openda and David, but this is not a matter that will be resolved overnight.

    First and foremost, it will be crucial to secure Champions League qualification in the final stages of the season before planning all the investments to be made in the summer. Pellegrino is a player with whom Juventus has not entered into any concrete negotiations or made any substantial contact, partly because the club is thought to be looking to sign a player with greater experience and an international profile.

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  • KEEP AN EYE ON THE PREMIER

    Regarding Pellegrino, Romano notes that attention should be paid to links with the Premier League. The Argentine is the kind of player whose attributes always appeal to teams in England’s top flight.

    It remains to be seen whether any of these clubs will come forward with a substantial offer for Parma, a situation that has not yet materialised. One factor must be clarified, however: the Emilia-Romagna club does not feel the need to sell the player at any cost, particularly given his recently renewed contract, which runs until 30 June 2030.

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